William R. Shiller, D.D.S died Sunday September 6, 2020.
Dr. Shiller was the son of the late Hertha and Russell Shiller. He was born on the Stutley farm in Thrall Texas.
The family moved to Fort Worth Texas after the death of his father, where in 1946, William graduated from Diamond Hill High School and immediately joined the Navy and was assigned to the San Diego Hospital Corps School.
Dr. Shiller earned his DDS from The University of Texas School of Dentistry (1955).
After 25 years of service in the Navy, Dr. Shiller retired from active duty in 1971 and started a successful dental practice, with associate Dr Goldman DDS, that is still active today in Gales Ferry CT.
William is survived by his dear wife Judy Shiller of Westerly and daughter Judi Cosentino of North Providence. He is survived by a brother Frank Shiller (Thelma) of Fort Worth, and predeceased by his two sisters, Lydia Shiller and Evelyn Mustian. He is also predeceased by his brother John (Dolores). William is also survived by the three children of his first marriage along with their families: Marcella Ruland (Tim) of Columbia Maryland, Phyllis Farley (Clark) of Hope Valley RI, Stephen Shiller (Kelly) of Littleton CO.
William is surived by two grandchildren, Dustin and Melanie Shiller of Littleton CO and one great-granchild Adelynn Shiller of Littleton CO. William is survived by two nephews and their families: David (Linda) Mustian, Peter (wife Amira, children Sophia George, and David) and Andrea (husband Brandon, daughter Evelyn) of Boulder CO, Paul (Michelle) Shiller (children, Ryan, Abigail and Kaitlyn) of Willow Park Texas.
In addition to practising dentistry, Dr Shiller enjoyed all forms of boating, you could often find him out on his 26ft Pearson Sailboat or the 36ft Island Gypsy Motor yacht. Family and friends recall many adventures with many long talks on these boats – most of the time getting home without the help of the Coast Guard.
William was quick to engage in deep conversations with family and friends often while enjoying a quick breakfast at Amanda's Pantry in Westerly.
