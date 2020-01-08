|
|
William "Billy" Whitney, Jr., loving son, brother, uncle, Godfather and cousin passed away on Sunday, Jan 5th at the age of 51. Born in Providence to William and Susan (Scira) Whitney, Billy lived in Ashaway for most of his life.
Billy overcame obstacles in his life to achieve independence and succeed in many ventures. A 1989 graduate of Chariho, he was proud to have worked for more than 20 years as a stocking clerk at a local liquor store, earning Employee of the Month many times. In his youth, he participated in Special Olympics, winning over a dozen medals in track & field and bowling. He enjoyed recreation activities with the Frank Olean Center, many family functions and vacations to all of NE, PA and FL. He enjoyed swimming, bowling and WWE wrestling – attending SmackDown events with is Dad, "bro" John and nephew Ben. He loved animals, cheeseburgers, Mountain Dew, country music and M&Ms, but despised anything to do with snow. He was an avid reader and word puzzle solver. Above all, Billy treated everyone with kindness, generosity and friendliness, defying the odds even in the most challenging situations. He was very proud of his family and loved treating everyone to dinner at HIS favorite restaurants. His family were his champions, tirelessly advocating for him and cheering him on.
He is survived by his amazing sister Michelle and brother-in-law John Algiere, Jr. of Ashaway, his nephew and Godson Dr. Benjamin Algiere and fiancée Dr. Amanda Quiñones as well as many cousins and friends. Billy also leaves his much-loved pup "Bella". He was predeceased by his parents, his beloved niece Whitney Algiere and many doting aunts and uncles. He touched many lives and will be greatly missed.
Billy's family would like to thank the staff of Apple Rehab Watch Hill for their loving care of him over the last two years as well as Alison, Caitlin and Kim from Continuum.
In lieu of flowers and in Billy's memory, please share a smile with someone today. Burial will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Jan. 8, 2020