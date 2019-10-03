|
Willma Ellen Robinson Ewert passed away on September 25th, 2019 as a result of illnesses related to old age. She was 88 years of age and a resident of Sarasota, Florida.
Mrs. Ewert was born on August 19th, 1931 in a medical suite at the New Yorker Hotel in New York City, NY. She was the only child of Marguerite Luddy Robinson and William E. Robinson, who was a close friend to President Dwight D. Eisenhower. Mr. Robinson was the publisher of the New York Herald Tribune, and later the Chairman of the Coca-Cola Company. Willma was initially raised in Forest Hills, Queens, NY. The Robinson family later moved to Pelham Manor, NY where Willma attended Pelham High School. At Pelham High she met her future husband and many of her life-long friends.
After high school, Willma initially attended Wellesley College; she graduated from Syracuse University in 1952 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She was married to Albert Charles Ewert, Jr. of Pelham Manor, NY in 1955. Albert Charles Ewert, Jr. predeceased his wife in 1994. The couple had 6 children, one predeceased Mrs. Ewert at less than a year old.
Mrs. Ewert traveled the world and changed residences often. The family spent significant time living in Los Angeles, California; London, England; and New York City. In the later part of her life, Willma spent part of the year in Watch Hill, Rhode Island where many of her high school friends also had summer homes. The rest of her year was spent in Nokomis and later Sarasota, Florida. Willma's longtime friend Jean Paul Woodruff, the wife of Ambassador Arthur H. Woodruff, also lives in Nokomis, Florida and was a significant source of support, good humor, and misbehavior during the last decades of her life.
A lifelong Roman Catholic, Mrs. Ewert was also a dedicated crossword puzzle solver, particularly with the New York Times puzzle, which she always did with an ink pen. Since her college days, she enjoyed playing bridge and played badly throughout her life, much to the consternation of her husband and other partners. Earlier in life, Willma was a longtime member of the Watch Hill Yacht Club. She also belonged to the Sarasota Yacht Club, and the National Arts Club, which for a time she lived next door to on Gramercy Park, in New York City.
Throughout her life Mrs. Ewert had Scottish Terrier dogs. The first, Teleck Overlord, was given to her by President Eisenhower. Willma's next terrier was called Kiltie, as were all of her successive Scotties in a continuous line until the last one passed away in 2016.
Mrs. Ewert is survived by five children: Albert C. Ewert, III of Bedford, NY; Mr. & Mrs. Robinson W. Ewert of Sarasota, FL; Mark V. Ewert and his husband Steven Stichter of Washington, DC; Mr. & Mrs. Jonathan P. Ewert of Westport, CT; Marcia M. Ewert of Hanover, NH; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She will be interred in River Bend Cemetery in Westerly, Rhode Island with her husband.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019