1/1
Winifred Kenyon
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Winifred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Winifred Kenyon, 95, of Pawcatuck, CT, passed away August 30, 2020 at Apple Rehab in Colchester, CT. She was born in Westerly, RI, the only child of Samuel Kerr and Mary (Brucker) Kerr on August 10, 1925.
After graduating from Stonington High School, Wynnie went to work at Bradford Dying Association in Bradford, RI. She enjoyed her career as an Instructor in the Chemical Quality Control Lab. It was at BDA that she met her best friend of the last 70 years, Joan Malaghan. It was Joan who introduced Wynnie to her future husband, Bob Kenyon. They were married on April 7, 1947. After 57 years of marriage she was predeceased by Bob in 2005.
Wynnie enjoyed many years of volunteering at the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center in Pawcatuck, CT. She served Senior Lunches, planned numerous Senior Bus Trips all over New England and assisted in filling countless Holiday Food Baskets. She was also a longtime dedicated poll worker at local, state and national elections. She felt strongly that casting your ballot was a great privilege. Wynnie lived her whole life in Pawcatuck, CT, and was a devoted member of St. Michael's Church which was a short walk from her home.
She is survived by her daughter Jane Brannegan and her husband Daniel P. Brannegan of Niantic, CT; her grandson Daniel R. Brannegan and his wife, Alice, and great-grandchildren Nora, Luke and Claire all of Pawcatuck, CT; grandson David Brannegan, his wife, Ellen, and great-grandchildren Mallory and Maeve all of Glen Ellyn, IL. She is also survived by her daughter, Heidi Kenyon-Smith and her husband Edward Smith, granddaughter Kaitlin and grandson Gregory all of Saratoga Springs, NY.
Wynnie has spent the last five years of her life at Apple Rehab in Colchester where she was so lovingly cared for by Nancy, Lissa, Marion, Steve, Kate, Barbara, Patty, Sarah, Tabitha, Nikki, Kelly, Lisa, Saka, Dawn, Mandy, Vanessa, Elizabeth and the entire exceptional staff! They are special earth angels to whom we are so grateful. They will forever smile when they hear the words, "joy to the world."
All funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you VOTE 2020.
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home in Westerly, RI, has been entrusted with her care.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 31, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Frank H. Bliven Jr.
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved