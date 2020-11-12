Mr. Bobby Ray Buford was born March 12, 1954, in Colt, to Albert Buford Sr., and Willie Mae Powell-Buford. He departed his life on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.

On March 13, 1977, Mr. Buford was united in Holy Matrimony to Corene Braxton. Out of this union came two children.

Bobby and Corene made their home in Forrest City. Mr. Buford was a proud member of the U.S. Navy from 1972 until 1976. Bobby was employed at Halstad in 1977 until they sold out to Muellar Industry until 2018, when he retired. Mr. Buford reentered into the workforce at Mestec in 2019 until his death.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 43 years, Corene Braxton Buford; his son, Marcus Buford of Forrest City; his daughter, Shonya Buford of Forrest City; three grandchildren, Michael Brown (Emily) and Malachi Buford, both of Jonesboro and Brianna Buford of Forrest City; three sisters, Pearletha David and Yvonne (Terrance) Vaughn, both of Little Rock and Varie Humphrey, Moro; four brothers, Stanley (Melissa) Buford, Terrell (Betty) Hamilton and Don Fryer, all of Forrest City and Randy Hamilton of Indiana, along with a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Mr. Buford was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Albert Buford Jr., James Alvin Buford and Leroy Hamilton.

Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Miles Mortuary.

The funeral service for Bobby Buford, 66, of Forrest City will be Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the Forrest City Junior High School Auditorium with Rev. Mitchell Love officiating. Burial will follow at Clark Cemetery, under the direction of Miles Mortuary, which is in charge of arrangements.

