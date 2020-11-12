1/1
Byrd
Mr. Billy Gene Byrd, age 51, of Forrest City, died early Tuesday morning, Nov. 10, 2020, at Crestpark in Wynne after a long illness.
Born May 2, 1969, he was the son of Donnie Byrd Sr., and the late Judy Heath Byrd.
In addition to his father, survivors include a son, Joshua Brewer of Forrest City; a daughter, Katelyn Ramey and husband, Tommy, of Forrest City; a brother, Donnie Byrd Jr., of Forrest City and a sister, Karen Goza and husband, Sam, of Hot Springs.
No services are planned at this time.
Morgan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Times-Herald from Nov. 12 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Home
2605 South Washington
Forrest City, AR 72336
870-633-8790
