Mr. Billy Gene Byrd, age 51, of Forrest City, died early Tuesday morning, Nov. 10, 2020, at Crestpark in Wynne after a long illness.

Born May 2, 1969, he was the son of Donnie Byrd Sr., and the late Judy Heath Byrd.

In addition to his father, survivors include a son, Joshua Brewer of Forrest City; a daughter, Katelyn Ramey and husband, Tommy, of Forrest City; a brother, Donnie Byrd Jr., of Forrest City and a sister, Karen Goza and husband, Sam, of Hot Springs.

No services are planned at this time.

Morgan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

