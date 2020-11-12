William "Junior Boy" Hamilton was born Dec. 7, 1949, to Virginia Mae Hamilton and William Ellise Tabron. He was the first born of eight children.

William accepted and had a personal relationship with the Lord. He was a graduate of Lincoln Senior High School Class of 1969. After graduation, he was employed by Addison Shoe Factory in Wynne for four years. He was then employed by Halstead Manufacturing in Wynne, where he was a faithful and dedicated worker for 27 years and he was delighted for the blessing that God had bestowed upon him (Thank You Jesus). William was the best bull block worker who ever came through Halstead. He received certificates for his accomplishments while employed there. "I once was young but now I am old," William retired and he enjoyed life as he continued to support his mother and his seven siblings. He gave out of abundance because he loved his family.

William's time came on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Baptist North Little Rock.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Hamilton; father, William Ellise Tabron and brothers, Rev. Quienton Jerome Hamilton and Leroy Hamilton.

William leaves to cherish his memories his siblings, Clyde Hamilton, Terrell Hamilton (Betty) and Judy Turner (Ewell), all of Colt, Randy Hamilton (Tomecca) of Jonesboro and Varie Humphrey of Lonoke; one maternal aunt, Dorothy Jean Hamilton (more like a sister) of Chicago, Ill.; one maternal uncle, Robert Hamilton of Colt; sister-in-law, Catherine Hamilton of Jacksonville; seven nieces, 17 great-grand nieces, nine great-great-grand nieces, 10 nephews, 19 great-grand nephews, nine great-great-grand nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation for William "Junior Boy" Hamilton, 70, of Caldwell will be Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, from noon until the time of the service at 1 p.m., at the Forrest City Civic Center with Bishop C.L. Moore delivering the eulogy.

Burial will follow at Clark Cemetery under the direction of Miles Mortuary, which is in charge of arrangements.

