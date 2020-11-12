Airficia Johnson, better known as "Feka," was born Tuesday, May 22, 1979, to Rita Kay Johnson and Joe Willie Mays in Forrest City, where she was properly raised by her late paternal grandmother, Eddie Mae Mays-Veasley. She attended school at Forrest City High School.

Feka accepted Christ at an early age at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church. She later joined United Christian Missionary Baptist Church under (in her words), "MY PASTOR, DR. LATHAM." Her cleaning skills would leave you speechless. Once she started, there would be no stopping until everything (literally) was spotless. Cleaning was therapeutic for her. She was very respectful, and had a heart bigger than this world. She was so giving, and she did it genuinely. Feka was the life of any event she attended, especially her boys' football games. She loved to dance and have fun. The love and support for her kids and Gigi's babies, was like no other...it was profound!

She was preceded in death by her mother, Rita Kay Johnson; paternal grandmother, Eddie Mae Mays-Veasley; maternal grandmother, Catherine Johnson; paternal great-grandmother, Katie Mays; paternal great grandfather, Walter Mays and maternal great grandmother, Georgia Hollis.

Airficia, "Feka," leaves to cherish her memories her father, Joe Willie Mays; two daughters, Trayana Wonsley and Mardesha Johnson; two sons, Stephon Johnson and Kendriel Johnson; three grandchildren (Gigi's babies), Dallas Madden, Avery Wonsley and A'Riyah Bell; three sisters, Eri'ckia Johnson, Monica Gregory and Tamara Mays; two brothers, Catrelle Mays and Terrance Mays; a special aunt, Vikita Brown; two special cousins, Travis Williams and Pakita Swift; three nephews, Ladarrius Hardrick, Justin Mays and Tylon Johnson; three nieces, Jessica Gregory, Demetria Devall and Nia Mays; three cousins she treated as nephews, Terrance Williams, Kentrell Williams and Jacob Brown; a bonus son she loved as her own, Dominique Madden and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Miles Mortuary, which is in charge of arrangements.

The funeral service for Airfrica Johnson, 41, of Forrest City will be Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at 2 p.m., at the Larry S. Bryant Multipurpose Center with Dr. Anthony D. Latham delivering the eulogy. Burial will follow at Casteel Cemetery.

