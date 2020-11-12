1/1
Mr. David Dwight Like, age 45, of Colt, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, suddenly and unexpectedly.
Mr. Like was born July 25, 1975, in Wynne, and was the son of George Wayne Like and Gwen Harris Like. He lived in St. Francis County all of his life, was a logger, a member of the House of Prayer Church and an avid fisherman.
Mr. Like is survived by one son, Cameron Like of Heber Springs; his parents, Wayne and Gwen Like of Colt; one brother, George Wayne Like II of Colt, and several aunts, uncles and nephews.
Services for Mr. Like will be held graveside at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Loughridge Cemetery in Colt. Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Log on to stevensfuneralhome.net for the online registry.

Published in Times-Herald from Nov. 12 to Nov. 19, 2020.
