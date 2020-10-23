Albert Hartman Jr., was born March 5, 1972, by way of midwife in Phoenix City, Ala., to Albert Hartman Sr. and Helen (Hartman) Woods.

He made his departure from his earthly vessel to his heavenly home on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Forrest City.

Albert was brought up in his family church of Grant Chapel CME Church in Columbus, Ga., under the leadership of Rev. Hendrix where he enjoyed attending Sunday school and Vacation Bible School with his brothers and sisters. He accepted Christ at Paradise Missionary Baptist Church in Marianna on Sept. 15, 2019, under the leadership of Rev. Ervan Garrett.

Albert attended school for early education in Columbus, Ga., and attended Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts, earning an Associate Degree in culinary sciences in 2009, becoming a certified chef. Albert loved cooking and enjoyed working in many different places and cooking different kinds of food.

Albert was a good time! You could always count on seeing his big smile and his "ATL" moves. He had a generous spirit and always found it easy to make friends and have a conversation. He enjoyed "bending a few corners" to "check on his people." During his short time in Forrest City, Albert became a friend to many.

He was a die-hard Atlanta fan and loved all things Atlanta and Georgia, and anybody who knew Albert knew this. He loved to tell stories about growing up with his siblings, friends, aunts, uncles and cousins to who he is affectionately known as "Junior."

Albert will forever be in the hearts and thoughts of many. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his partner, Nadia Davis of Forrest City; two daughters, Leslie of Forrest City and Hadeara of Atlanta; mother, Helen Woods of Columbus, Ga.; father, Albert Hartman Sr. (Patricia) of Columbus, Ga.; four brothers, Stevie, Jeffrey (Marilyn) and Calvin, all of Atlanta and Rudy of Columbus, Ga., and host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and an abundance of friends.

Albert was preceded in death by his baby sister, Yvonne D. Hartman.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Miles Mortuary, which is in charge of arrangements.

The funeral service for Albert Hartman, 48, of Forrest City, formerly of Atlanta, will be Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at 1 p.m., in the chapel of Miles Mortuary with Pastor E.H. Garrett delivering the eulogy.



