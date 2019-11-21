|
|
Mrs. Alberta Garry Britt was born Sept. 18, 1956, in Forrest City. She was the daughter of the late Calvin Garry of Madison and Samella Moore.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Britt Jr., of Madison; her father, Calvin Garry; her mother, Samella Moore; a sister, Bennie Mae Lee; a brother, Eskom Moore; two sisters-in-law, Bertha Jean Pendleton and Anna Mae Britt; a son, Bobby Garry; a niece, Kimberly Britt and a nephew, Henry Lee, Jr.
Alberta Britt was a housekeeper for the Best Value Inn Hotel until her health began to fail.
On Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, Mrs. Alberta Britt departed her earthly life at Methodist Hospital in Memphis. Because of her love for others, Mrs. Alberta departed this earth in body only. Her memories live on through her children and grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
She leaves to cherish her memories two daughters, Felicia Garry and Francine Garry, both of Madison; three grandchildren, Dreshon, Kaderion and Amarian, also of the home. She took the active role of "Mother" to her late sister, Bennie Mae Lee; children, James, Mamie, Henry, Willie, Shirley and Freddie Lee; one sister, Roberta (Herbert) Anderson of Jonesboro; one brother-in-law, Nathaniel Banks of Madison and a host of nieces, nephews and many friends.
Visitation for Mrs. Britt will be Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, from 2 to 5 p.m., at Miles Mortuary.
The funeral service for Alberta Garry Britt, 63, of Madison will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church, with Pastor Leon Sims delivering the eulogy. Burial will follow at Scott Bond Cemetery, under the direction of Miles J. Kimble Mortuary & Cremation of Forrest City
Miles J. Kimble Mortuary & Cremation of Forrest City is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Times-Herald on Nov. 21, 2019