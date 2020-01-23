|
Arthur Lee Jones Jr., passed away suddenly at home in Columbus, Ga., on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the age of 61.
Arthur is predeceased by his parents, Arthur Lee Jones Sr. and Georgia Mae Jones, and his sister Eddie Kay Wallace.
Arthur is survived by his beautiful and loving daughters, Andrea Jones and Candace Jones, both of Virginia Beach, Va., and two grandchildren, Aaron Brandon and Ceniyah Clanton. Arthur is lovingly remembered by his three sisters, Thelma (Robert) Bryant of Gurnee, Ill., and Ruby Jones and Delores Perkins, both of Forrest City, along with a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; his companion, Shirley Jones of Columbus, Ga., two godchildren, Roderick McCoy and LaToya McCoy, both of Forrest City, and other extended family and friends.
Arthur was born in Forrest City on Jan. 2, 1959. He was the youngest of five and graduated from Forrest City High School in 1977. Thereafter, he enlisted in the Marine Corps, served three years and was honorably discharged. Arthur will be remembered as a loving companion, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He brought laughter and joy to a room. He spoke words of wisdom that could deeply root your soul. He joked, danced, told wild and crazy stories and was loved and admired by his family and friends. He will not go away, he will walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear. Honey, Daddy, Granddad, Lil Bro, Uncle and Friend you will be missed but will forever be in our hearts, until we see each other again, rest well young man, rest well.
Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Miles J. Kimble Mortuary & Cremation in Forrest City
The funeral service for Arthur Lee Jones Jr., 61, of Columbus, Ga., formerly of Forrest City, will be Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Redeeming Christian Spiritual Church #1 with Rev. Richard Rice delivering the eulogy. Burial will follow at Forrest City Cemetery, under the direction of Miles J. Kimble Mortuary & Cremation.
Published in Times-Herald on Jan. 23, 2020