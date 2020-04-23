|
On Oct. 10, 1947, Augusta "Gus" Dixon Jr., was born in Bassett (Mississippi County) to Katherine Dixon and Augusta Dixon Sr., both of whom preceded him in death, as well as his sister, Lourine Perry.
Gus confessed a hope in Christ at an early age, and in 1981, he was ordained as a minister at the Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
Later in life he met Fredy Mae Dixon, and they married on Sept. 30, 1990. He worked for the Forrest City School District for many years beginning as a truancy officer. After choosing fishing over that position, he continued to work in the schools doing detail where he gained many friends. He worked in the school district until his health began to fail. Gus never met a stranger. He spent his free time fishing, cooking or working around the house.
Gus departed this life on Monday, April 20, 2020.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Fredy Mae Dixon; one son, Erric (Shenika) Dixon of Las Vegas, Nev.; one daughter, Shateria Dixon of Forrest City; three stepdaughters, Karen White of Arizona, KaTrina Brown of Forrest City and LaShondon (Lesley, Jr.) Taylor of Kansas City; two sisters, Katherine Beal and Willie Bell Carpenter, both of Little Rock; four brothers, Leon (Nicole) Dixon, Ocie Lee (Dean) Dixon, Joe David Dixon and Sam Dixon, also all of Little Rock; four grandchildren, four step grandchildren, a loyal and devoted friend, Gene Steverson (May God Bless You) and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 24, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Miles J. Kimble Mortuary and Cremation in Forrest City.
The graveside service for Rev. Augusta "Gus" Dixon, 72, of Forrest City will be Saturday, April 25, 2020, at 12 p.m., at Forrest City Cemetery with Pastor James Brooks delivering the eulogy.
Miles J. Kimble Mortuary and Cremation is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Times-Herald on Apr. 24, 2020