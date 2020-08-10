Barbara Elaine Valadez, age 43, of Forrest City, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, suddenly and unexpectedly in an automobile accident.
She was born Sept. 28, 1976, in Traverse, Mich., and was the daughter of Armando Valadez and Helen Dobson Valadez Pervin. She lived in Wynne most of her life and was a member of the Wynne Church of Christ.
Barbara is survived by two daughters, Tabitha Jumper and husband, Zakk, and Rachel Powers, all of Forrest City; her father, Armando Valadez of Mississippi; one brother, Jasen Dobson of Wynne, and two grandchildren, Zane and Xander.
Visitation will begin 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, and continue until the time of the memorial service at 2 p.m., at Kernodle Funeral Home.
Kernodle Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.