1/1
Barbara Elaine Valadez
1976 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Elaine Valadez, age 43, of Forrest City, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, suddenly and unexpectedly in an automobile accident.
She was born Sept. 28, 1976, in Traverse, Mich., and was the daughter of Armando Valadez and Helen Dobson Valadez Pervin. She lived in Wynne most of her life and was a member of the Wynne Church of Christ.
Barbara is survived by two daughters, Tabitha Jumper and husband, Zakk, and Rachel Powers, all of Forrest City; her father, Armando Valadez of Mississippi; one brother, Jasen Dobson of Wynne, and two grandchildren, Zane and Xander.
Visitation will begin 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, and continue until the time of the memorial service at 2 p.m., at Kernodle Funeral Home.
Log on to kernodlefh.com for the online registry.
Kernodle Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-Herald from Aug. 10 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kernodle Funeral Home - Wynne
315-325 E. Union Avenue
Wynne, AR 72396
870-238-2323
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kernodle Funeral Home - Wynne

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved