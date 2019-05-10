Mrs. Barbara Sue Gracey, age 79, of Forrest City, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the Baptist Hospital in Memphis. She had been in poor health for the past several months.

Mrs. Gracey was born Dec. 16, 1939, in Haynes, and was the daughter of Clarence 'Mutt' Watters and Christine Parker Watters. She lived in St. Francis County most all of her life, was retired from General Industries, worked for Hallmark Cards, and was a member of the Landmark Missionary Baptist Church.

Mrs. Gracey married N. L. Gracey in 1960, and he preceded her in death in 2006.

She is survived by two sons, Steve Gracey and wife, Sheila and Michael Gracey and wife, Angela, all of Forrest City; two daughters, Kay Gracey King and husband, Marty, of Judsonia and Racheal Gracey Miller of Forrest City; one brother, Larry Watters of Forrest City, 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation for Mrs. Gracey will begin at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with services beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Forrest Park Cemetery.

Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Times-Herald on May 10, 2019