Bessie "Evelyn" Guzman, born Jan. 11, 1930, in Marion, Ala., age 90, of Blackfish Lake passed away on to her heavenly home on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Methodist Central Hospital in Memphis.
Mrs. Guzman was of the Baptist faith. She was a retired waitress and restaurant owner operator.
Bessie was preceded in death by her son, Tommy Guzman; her husband, Ted Guzman; her soulmate, LR Dillard; her parents, five brothers and one sister.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her three children, Daniel Guzman and Inez Guzman Fowler, both of Blackfish Lake and Mary Guzman Coleman of Wynne. She also leaves three brothers, Curt Lucas, Joe Lucas and Sherman Lucas, and her sister, Shirley Reed. She will be deeply missed by nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. She will truly be missed by all those who were blessed to have her in their lives.
Visitation and service will both be held at Crittenden Memorial Park in Marion on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., and the service will begin at noon.
