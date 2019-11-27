Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stevens Funeral Home
220 N Washington St
Forrest City, AR 72335
(870) 633-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Goe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Joan Goe


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Joan Goe Obituary
Betty Joan Goe, age 74, of Forrest City, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at her home in Forrest City.
Mrs. Goe was born Dec. 24, 1944, in Greenfield, Tenn., and was the daughter of Curtis Leon Thetford and Effie Dean Ward Thetford. She lived in St. Francis County all of her life, was retired from the Forrest City School District Food Service, and was a Baptist.
Mrs. Goe is survived by two daughters, Veronica McDaniel of Colt and Debra Coleman and husband, Dwain, of Magnolia; six grandchildren, Amber Thomas and fiance, Kyle Dickens, of Wynne, Cody Thomas and wife, Paige, of Cherry Valley, Billy Colinger of Magnolia, Amy Morgan, Michael Lucas and wife, Cortni, of Texas, and Tiffany Steindel, of Tennessee and eight great-grandchildren.
She had one son, Johnny Lucas, who preceded her in death.
Visitation for Mrs. Goe will begin at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, and continue until the time of the service at 2 p.m., at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will be in Forrest Park Cemetery under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home.
Log on to stevensfuneralhome.net for the online registry.
Published in Times-Herald on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -