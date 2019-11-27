|
Betty Joan Goe, age 74, of Forrest City, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at her home in Forrest City.
Mrs. Goe was born Dec. 24, 1944, in Greenfield, Tenn., and was the daughter of Curtis Leon Thetford and Effie Dean Ward Thetford. She lived in St. Francis County all of her life, was retired from the Forrest City School District Food Service, and was a Baptist.
Mrs. Goe is survived by two daughters, Veronica McDaniel of Colt and Debra Coleman and husband, Dwain, of Magnolia; six grandchildren, Amber Thomas and fiance, Kyle Dickens, of Wynne, Cody Thomas and wife, Paige, of Cherry Valley, Billy Colinger of Magnolia, Amy Morgan, Michael Lucas and wife, Cortni, of Texas, and Tiffany Steindel, of Tennessee and eight great-grandchildren.
She had one son, Johnny Lucas, who preceded her in death.
Visitation for Mrs. Goe will begin at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, and continue until the time of the service at 2 p.m., at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will be in Forrest Park Cemetery under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home.
Log on to stevensfuneralhome.net for the online registry.
Published in Times-Herald on Nov. 28, 2019