Betty (Peterson) Mills
1929-2020
Betty Peterson Mills, age 90, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro.
She was proceeded in death by her first husband, Cecil Forrester; her second husband, Ellis Mills; her parents, Ruby and John Peterson and two brothers, Jack Peterson (Avis) and Daniel Peterson (Willene).
She is survived by her children Vicki (Brian) Downs, Chuck (Vicki) Forrester, Leith (Randy) Hoggard and Don (Elizabeth) Mills; grandchildren, David (Erin) Downs, Kristin Downs, Matthew (Brittney) Downs, Kara (Bryan) Southerland, Rebekah Hoggard, Emma Hoggard, Paxton Mills, Sydney Mills and John Stephen Mills; seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Betty was born in Hope and moved to Forrest City at the age of 10. She graduated from Forrest City High School where she was an All-State athlete (basketball), the DAR Good Citizenship Girl, cheerleader and yearbook beauty. She was inducted into the Forrest City Sports Hall of Fame.
Through the years, she worked at the Eaton Yale & Towne Corporation, Baptist Memorial Hospital and for private anesthetists until her retirement in 2001. In 2011, she moved to Saint Bernard Village in Jonesboro. In declining health, she moved to Ridgecrest Health & Rehabilitation in 2018.
Betty committed her life to Christ while in high school, and she never hesitated in sharing God's love and encouragement. One of her greatest blessings was teaching the word of God as a Sunday School teacher. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Forrest City. The loves of her life were her faith, family and friends.
Graveside funeral services will be held Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
Each attendee is respectfully requested to wear a mask.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis.
Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Log on to stevensfuneralhome.net to sign the online registry.

Published in Times-Herald from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, 2020.
