Bobby Ward McNair, age 65, of Widener, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at the Methodist University Hospital in Memphis. He had been in poor health for the past several months.
Mr. McNair was born Nov. 20, 1954, in Forrest City and was the son of William Ward McNair and Mattie Davis McNair. He grew up in the Newcastle Community and moved to the Widener area in 1976. He was the Warehouse Manager at Greenpoint Ag in Hughes and a member of the Madison Methodist Church.
Mr. McNair married Karen Stough in 1976, and she survives him along with one son, Brian McNair of Caldwell; two daughters, Beth Williams of Widener and Katie McNair (Jesse Maas) of Clarksville, Tenn.; four brothers, Dan McNair of Hico, Texas, Larry (Emily) McNair of Jonesboro and Joe (Angie) McNair and Garry (Margaret) McNair, all of the Newcastle Community; one sister, Becky (Jerry) Manning of Russellville; five grandchildren, Hunter Merrell, Harvey Williams, Maligha Murray, Gracie Maas and Aiden Maas, and one great-grandchild, Rosalea Treat.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Annette Gaddy; a daughter-in-law, Jessica McNair and a grandchild, Macy Lynn McNair.
Visitation for Mr. McNair will begin at 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 29. 2019, and continue until the time of the service at 11 a.m., in the chapel of Stevens Funeral Home.
Burial will be in Loughridge Cemetery, under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home.
Published in Times-Herald on Nov. 28, 2019