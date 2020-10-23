Brenda A. Peters Poole, 63, of Stuttgart, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.

She was born Sept. 2, 1957, in Forrest City. She was a member of Wayside Baptist Church. She worked at Sanyo and G.I., and she was a long-time housewife and loving mother.

Brenda graduated from the Forrest City High School and also attended two years at the University Arkansas at Pine Bluff. She decided later to attend East Arkansas Community College so she could be close to her family. She later found her love at Crowley's Ridge College where she received skills trade in welding and other trades.

She loved her family with all of her heart. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ollie Peters Sr. and Willie Mae Peters; a brother, Willie Razor; a sister, Lisa Peters; an uncle, Dan Irvin Sr., and two beloved nephews, Ollie "Trey" Peters III and Antonio Carr.

She leaves to cherish three devoted sons, Shamicho (Tawanna) Peters Sr., Daniel (Antoneisha) Poole Jr., and Dan Irvin Jr.; a loving sister, Kathy G. Peters; brothers, Rickey Peters of St. Louis, Mo., Dennis Peters, Ollie (Cecilia) Peters Jr., all of Stuttgart, Tracy Peters of Grady and Robert (Lindora) Peters of Stuttgart; sisters, Mary Lockett and Vickie Peters; brother, Darrell Peters; grandchildren, Shametria Peters, Shamicho Peters Jr., Syntoria Ice, Daniel, Danyelle, DaNaye, DanYal Poole; devoted nieces, Atrell Razor, Barbara Peters and Aleshia Carr; 35 nieces and nephews; devoted great-nephew, Kryrain Peters and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, other relatives and friends, including devoted, special friends, Erma Carr and Adrain Peters.

Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Miles Mortuary

The funeral service for Brenda Ann Peters Poole, 63, of Stuttgart, formerly of Forrest City, will be Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at noon at the Forrest City Event Center with Pastor Austin D. Hill delivering the eulogy. Burial will follow at Casteel Cemetery, under the direction of Miles Mortuary.

