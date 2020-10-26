Brittany Kate Barger, age 22, of Forrest City, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, suddenly and unexpectedly in an automobile accident.
Brittany was born Aug. 21, 1998, in Jonesboro, and was the daughter of Donald Wayne Barger and Leslie Denise Edwards Barger. She lived in Forrest City most of her life until moving to Brookland. She was a student at EACC and a member of Oak Hill Church of God.
Brittany is survived by her parents, Donald and Denise Barger of Forrest City; her maternal grandparents, Nathan and Mary Frances Edwards of Beebe; her paternal grandparents, Donald and Paula Barger of Forrest City; aunts, Carla Harlan, Kim Riddell and April Smith; uncle, Chris Barger, and great-uncles, Ray Vick and James Rice.
She was preceded in death by one aunt, Kathy Shepherd.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Stevens Funeral Home.
Services will be held at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, with burial in Forrest Park Cemetery, under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home.
