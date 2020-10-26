1/1
Brittany Kate Barger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brittany's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brittany Kate Barger, age 22, of Forrest City, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, suddenly and unexpectedly in an automobile accident.
Brittany was born Aug. 21, 1998, in Jonesboro, and was the daughter of Donald Wayne Barger and Leslie Denise Edwards Barger. She lived in Forrest City most of her life until moving to Brookland. She was a student at EACC and a member of Oak Hill Church of God.
Brittany is survived by her parents, Donald and Denise Barger of Forrest City; her maternal grandparents, Nathan and Mary Frances Edwards of Beebe; her paternal grandparents, Donald and Paula Barger of Forrest City; aunts, Carla Harlan, Kim Riddell and April Smith; uncle, Chris Barger, and great-uncles, Ray Vick and James Rice.
She was preceded in death by one aunt, Kathy Shepherd.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Stevens Funeral Home.
Services will be held at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, with burial in Forrest Park Cemetery, under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home.
Log on to stevensfuneralhome.net for the online registry.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-Herald from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved