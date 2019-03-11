Caldwell Ezekiel Winston was born Feb. 27, 1960, to Nelson Cole and Ruby Lee Winston and then spent his childhood in Louise, Miss., with his only sibling, Winfred.

Caldwell confessed a hope in Christ at an early age at the Mount Horeb Baptist Church in Louise, Miss.

He attended Humphreys County High School in Belzoni, Miss., where he graduated in 1976. He went on to Mississippi Valley State University where he completed two years at and left to pursue the ministry.

He met and married Selma Mitchell, and one child was born to the union. He later married JoAnn Dixon and they resided in Silver City, Miss., where three children were born to this union.

Caldwell was employed for years at the Forrest City Walmart and later became employed by Belleville Boot Company. He was a member of the Day's Temple Church of God in Christ and was a radio minister over the years on several radio stations.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nelson Cole and Ruby Lee Winston.

He is survived by his children, Carlena (Damon) Amos, Amanda Winston, Caldwell Winston Jr., and Christopher Winston; grandchildren, TyZarrious Winston, JaMerria Allen, Ashton Jenkins and Atticus Amos; one brother, Winfred (Lenora) Winston; one niece, Thea Winston; nephew, Winfred Avery Winston; a close friend, Reginald Cotton and host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation was at 10 a.m., today, Monday, March 11, 2019. The funeral service for Minister Caldwell Winston, 59, of Forrest City was held today, Monday, March 11, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Days Temple Church of God in Christ with Pastor Curtis Rolfe delivering the eulogy. Burial followed at Forrest City Cemetery.

Kincaid Funeral Services of Forrest City was in charge of arrangements.