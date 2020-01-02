|
Mr. Carl "Buddy" Mathes, age 72, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at Community Compassion Center in West Memphis, after a long illness. Born April 12, 1947, he was the son of Claude Mathes and Mary Louise Lindsey Mathes. He was a towtruck operator.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one son Todd Edward Mathes, one grandson Christopher Cartwright and two sisters Betty Mathes and Ann Mathes.
Survivors include two sons Todd Conner of West Memphis, and Carl Mathes, Jr. of West Memphis; four daughters, Christy Hamrick of West Memphis, Tammy Brewer of Ill., Tina Ramsey of Ill., and Erica Mathes of Marion; four brothers, Bill Mathes of wife Angie of Forrest City, Junior Mathes and wife Vickie of Forrest City, Bo Mathes and wife Janet of Wynne, and Claude "Rusty" Mathes of Mississippi; two sisters Patricia Abram and husband Thomas of Wynne, and Rita Mathes of Mississippi; 13 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Memorial Services will be Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Morgan Chapel in Forrest City. Burial will follow at Forrest Park Cemetery with Bro. James Fryer officiating.
Published in Times-Herald on Jan. 3, 2020