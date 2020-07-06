1/1
Carl N. Lawson
1942 - 2020
Carl N. Lawson, 78, affectionately known at "Pops" by his grandchildren, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, while in hospice care at St. Bernards Hospital in Jonesboro.
He was born Feb. 13, 1942, in St. Francis County. Carl grew up and spent most of his adult life in Colt, surrounded by a large family. He worked at many jobs during his lifetime, always enjoying the people he worked around. He loved the outdoors. He spent many nights coon hunting with brothers, nephews and a host of lifelong friends. He made many memories at Maddox Bay with family and grandchildren where he enjoyed fishing, boating and 4th of July fireworks.
Carl is survived by his sister, Linda (Robert) Jones; brothers, Odis (Dian) Lawson and Phil (Thelma) Lawson, all of Forrest City and daughters, Lisa (Jimmy) Porter of Russellville and Kathy Evans of Dayton, Texas.
A private graveside service, officiated by Don Martin, was held June 27, 2020, at the Loughridge Cemetery in Colt. Stevens Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
The family requests memorials be made to the Flo & Phil Jones Hospice House, St. Bernards Healthcare, 1148 E. Matthews Ave., Jonesboro, AR 72401, attention Don Martin.
Log on to stevensfuneralhome.net for the online registry.

Published in Times-Herald from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
