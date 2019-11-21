|
|
Carolyn Sulcer Cooper, age 80, of Palestine, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. She had been in poor health for the past several years.
Mrs. Cooper was born Jan. 25, 1939, in Palestine, and was the daughter of Talmadge Sulcer and Leona Reynolds Sulcer. She lived in Palestine most all of her life, had been a daycare worker for Calvary Christian School and attended the Twin Assembly of God Church in Palestine.
Mrs. Cooper married Billy 'Tinky' Cooper and he preceded her in death in 2012. She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Diana Cooper and one sister, Marilyn Thomas.
She is survived by two sons, Billy Cooper Jr., and wife, Jeri, of Palestine and Rowdy Cooper of Sherwood; one daughter, Elizabeth Cooper of Little Rock; three sisters, Eulene Harbin of Texarkana, Ark., Maxine Emerson of Bella Vista and Nancy Bennett of Denver, Colo.; three grandchildren, Andrea, Derrick and Ashley, and one great-grandchildren, Adron.
Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Stevens Funeral Home
Services for Mrs. Cooper will be held at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, with burial in Bell Cemetery, under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home.
Log on to stevensfuneralhome.net for the online registry.
Published in Times-Herald on Nov. 21, 2019