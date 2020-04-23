Home

Miles J. Kimble Mortuary & Cremation
1900 S Washington St
Forrest City, AR 72335
(870) 633-1914
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Miles Mortuary
More Obituaries for Charles Howard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Howard


1975 - 2020
Charles Howard Obituary
Charles Howard was born on the 17th day of February 1975, in Hughes, to David Howard Sr. and Lois Louise Rolfe Howard, their only son.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, David Howard Sr., and Lois Louise Rolfe Howard; and two siblings who passed at birth.
Charles, affectionately known as 'Silverback," passed away on Tuesday, the 14th day of April 2020, at Forrest City Medical Center.
He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Sigourney Howard, Tanisha Howard and Shanrika Britt; three granddaughters, Rikya, Kynisha and Ayana, and his special grandson, Cornelius; three sisters, Debra Howard, Linda Howard and Deloris Howard Collins and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The visitation for Charles Howard, 45, of Madison will be Saturday, April 25, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m., in the chapel of Miles Mortuary.
There will be a private family service following the visitation with Pastor Chester Rolfe delivering the eulogy.
Miles J. Kimble Mortuary and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Times-Herald on Apr. 24, 2020
