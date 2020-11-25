Mr. Charles Smith, age 68, of Palestine passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Little Rock.

He was born Oct. 28, 1952, to the late Richard Allen Hill and the late Willie Mae Smith Hill in Marianna.

Survivors include four sons, Gary Redden of Jacksonville, Mikeial Moss of Gary, Ind., Allen Robinson of Dallas and Derrick Robinson of McKinney, Texas; one daughter, Jessica Robinson of Marianna; four brothers, George Humphrey and Calvin Humphrey, both of Palestine, James Humphrey of Little Rock and Odis Hill of Parkin; six sisters, Carrie Lee Smith, Joyce Ann Parham, Shirley Ann Hill and Mary Catherine Hill, all of Little Rock and Juanita Cottrell and Lavern Dawson, both of Forrest City; nine grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m., at New Eden Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Mt. Gillian Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Theodore Austin officiating. Burial will follow at Gill Cemetery, under the direction of New Eden Funeral Home.

