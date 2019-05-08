|
Charlotte Elizabeth Bumgarner, age 66, of Forrest City, died Monday, May 6, 2019, at her home in Forrest City.
Mrs. Bumgarner was born Dec. 28, 1952, in Memphis, to O.A. Bumgarner and Mary Barron Bumgarner of Forrest City. Formerly of Palacios, Texas, Mrs. Bumgarner had a Doctorate degree in Special Education, a Ph.D., in art, and was a special education teacher for over 30 years.
Mrs. Bumgarner leaves behind her parents; two brothers, Phil Bumgarner and Mike Bumgarner, both of Forrest City and one sister, Ricki Person of Memphis.
Mrs. Bumgarner's wishes were to be cremated.
Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
