Claude E. Mathes
1960 - 2020
Mr. Claude E. Mathes, age 59, died suddenly and unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, Miss.
Born Sept. 11, 1960, he was the son of Claude E. Mathes and Mary Louise Lindsey Mathes. He was a mechanic and a Baptist.
Survivors include three brothers, William "Bill" Mathes and wife, Angie, of Forrest City, Leonard Lee "Bo" Mathes and wife Janet of Wynne and JR Mathes and wife, Vicki, of Forrest City; two sisters, Patricia Ann Abram and husband, Tommy, of Wynne and Rita Seaton and husband, Richard, of Tiptonville, Tenn., along with many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Morgan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Times-Herald from May 1 to May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Home
2605 South Washington
Forrest City, AR 72336
870-633-8790
