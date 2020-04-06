|
Mrs. Connie Brown, age 80, of Heber Springs, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the Baptist Springhill Hospital in North Little Rock. She had been in the hospital for the past week.
Mrs. Brown was born Jan. 25, 1940, in West Helena, and was the daughter of Phillip Lofton and Bea Jackson Lofton. She lived in St. Francis County most all of her life, was a past employee of Sanyo Manufacturing, and had attended the Forrest City Church of God.
Mrs. Brown married Ed Brown and he preceded her in death in 2003. She was also preceded in death by one son, Chris Casey, and one twin sister, Bonnie Chapman.
She is survived by two sons, Michael Casey of Heber Springs and Paul Casey of Nashville, Tenn.; one daughter, Camille Horton of Heber Springs; three sisters, Janet Duncan of Wynne, Kathy Clark of Forrest City and Phyllis Wyatt of Marion, and one grandchild, Casey.
At the request of the National Funeral Directors Association and the Arkansas Governor a private service will be held.
Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Log on to stevensfuneralhome.net for the online registry.
Published in Times-Herald on Apr. 7, 2020