Curtis Lee Rolfe III, affectionately called "Curt," was born on April 21, 1970, to Curtis and Dorothy Rolfe in Forrest City. He was the oldest son of 11 children.
Curtis Lee Rolfe III graduated Forrest City High School in 1988. Curtis continued his education at East Arkansas Community College in Forrest City, where he received an Associate of Applied Science degree in business.
Curtis was a veteran of the United States Army, and a tax preparer for 15 years at Profile America. He was a member of the Days Temple Church of God in Christ under the leadership of his father, Elder Curtis Rolfe, until he transitioned.
Curtis married Tonya Roberson-Rolfe on May 15, 2015.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Aisha Zakia Rolfe.
Curtis Rolfe leaves to cherish the memories of his celebration of life, his loving wife, Tonya Roberson-Rolfe; two daughters, A'ja Rolfe of Maumelle and Kayla Roberson of Marianna; two sons, Nicholas Walton of Tulsa, Okla., and Jaden Lemon of Marianna; a grandson, Kayden Roberson of the home; his loving parents, Curtis and Dorothy Rolfe; a mother in love, Berta Mae Roberson of Forrest City; a father in love, Clifford (Gwen) Roberson of Palestine; four brothers, MaShawn (Kendra) Rolfe of Wylie, Texas, Jamarau (Shanite) Rolfe of Fort Worth, Texas, Fredrick Rolfe (Stacey) of Plano, Texas and Marc Rolfe of Jonesboro; five sisters, TaRhonda Rolfe of Marion, Ellen Rolfe of Forrest City, Miriam Rolfe of Fort Worth, Texas, Latoya (Arttavin) Sykes of Dallas and Monica Rolfe of Marion; three sisters in love, Sonya (Willard) Lang of Forrest City and Stacey Hall and Kenya (Christopher) Nash, all of Little Rock; an adopted aunt and uncle, Lincoln and Paulette Taylor of Palestine, and a host of family and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, from 1 to 5 p.m., Miles J. Kimble Mortuary & Cremation in Forrest City.
The funeral service for Curtis Lee Rolfe III, age 49, of Marianna, formerly of Forrest City, will be Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Salem M.B. Church in Forrest City with Pastor Curtis Rolfe Jr., delivering the eulogy. Burial will follow at Forrest City Cemetery under the direction of Miles J. Kimble Mortuary & Cremation of Forrest City.
Published in Times-Herald on Feb. 8, 2020