Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miles J. Kimble Mortuary & Cremation
1900 S Washington St
Forrest City, AR 72335
(870) 633-1914
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Miles J. Kimble Mortuary & Cremation
1900 S Washington St
Forrest City, AR 72335
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Salem M.B. Church
Forrest City, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Curtis Rolfe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Curtis Lee "Curt" Rolfe


1970 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Curtis Lee "Curt" Rolfe Obituary
Curtis Lee Rolfe III, affectionately called "Curt," was born on April 21, 1970, to Curtis and Dorothy Rolfe in Forrest City. He was the oldest son of 11 children.
Curtis Lee Rolfe III graduated Forrest City High School in 1988. Curtis continued his education at East Arkansas Community College in Forrest City, where he received an Associate of Applied Science degree in business.
Curtis was a veteran of the United States Army, and a tax preparer for 15 years at Profile America. He was a member of the Days Temple Church of God in Christ under the leadership of his father, Elder Curtis Rolfe, until he transitioned.
Curtis married Tonya Roberson-Rolfe on May 15, 2015.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Aisha Zakia Rolfe. 
Curtis Rolfe leaves to cherish the memories of his celebration of life, his loving wife, Tonya Roberson-Rolfe; two daughters, A'ja Rolfe of Maumelle and Kayla Roberson of Marianna; two sons, Nicholas Walton of Tulsa, Okla., and Jaden Lemon of Marianna; a grandson, Kayden Roberson of the home; his loving parents, Curtis and Dorothy Rolfe; a mother in love, Berta Mae Roberson of Forrest City; a father in love, Clifford (Gwen) Roberson of Palestine; four brothers, MaShawn (Kendra) Rolfe of Wylie, Texas, Jamarau (Shanite) Rolfe of Fort Worth, Texas, Fredrick Rolfe (Stacey) of Plano, Texas and Marc Rolfe of Jonesboro; five sisters, TaRhonda Rolfe of Marion, Ellen Rolfe of Forrest City, Miriam Rolfe of Fort Worth, Texas, Latoya (Arttavin) Sykes of Dallas and Monica Rolfe of Marion; three sisters in love, Sonya (Willard) Lang of Forrest City and Stacey Hall and Kenya (Christopher) Nash, all of Little Rock; an adopted aunt and uncle, Lincoln and Paulette Taylor of Palestine, and a host of family and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, from 1 to 5 p.m., Miles J. Kimble Mortuary & Cremation in Forrest City.
The funeral service for Curtis Lee Rolfe III, age 49, of Marianna, formerly of Forrest City, will be Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Salem M.B. Church in Forrest City with Pastor Curtis Rolfe Jr., delivering the eulogy. Burial will follow at Forrest City Cemetery under the direction of Miles J. Kimble Mortuary & Cremation of Forrest City.
Published in Times-Herald on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Curtis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -