|
|
Mr. David Fleming, age 51, of Forrest City, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at UAMS in Little Rock.
Mr. Fleming was born June 1, 1968, in Little Rock and was the son of Jerry Fleming and Linda Jackson Weddington. He was a truck driver for Arkansas Concrete and attended Oak Hill Church of God in Forrest City.
Mr. Fleming married Rhonda Hensley in 2001, and she survives him, along with his parents, Larry and Linda Weddington of Forrest City; three daughters, Cynthia Carney of Forrest City, and Stephanie Luker (Daniel) and Casie Moses, all of Wynne; three sons, David Fleming (Tailor) of Wynne, and Jonathan Hensley and Derrick Moses, all of Morrilton; a brother, Allen Weddington of Marion; a sister, Melinda Leigh Cook of Forrest City, 15 grandchildren, Ayden, Allie, Bentley, Steele, Elizabeth, Ethan, Jadeyn, Paislee, David, Johnathan, Devin, Hunter, Delanie, Mackenzie and Lexa, and his biological father, Jerry Fleming of Morrilton.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Weddington.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Stevens Funeral Home and continue until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Hughes Cemetery, under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home.
Log on to stevensfuneralhome.net for the online registry.
Published in Times-Herald on Feb. 1, 2020