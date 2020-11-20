1/
Dianne Mathes Trim
1951 - 2020

Dianne Mathes Trim, 69, of Forrest City, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at St. Bernard's Regional Medical Center.
Dianne was born on Jan. 25, 1951, in Forrest City, to the late Marvin Mathes and Nita Flowers Hathcock. Dianne was a wonderful hospice nurse. She loved caring for people. She loved her family.
In 1972, she married Thomas Trim and he preceded her in death.
She is survived by a son, Brad Trim and Chantel of Gulf Port, Miss., a daughter, Amber Trim and Shane Douglas of Forrest City; brothers, Paul Mathes of Tennessee, Doug Mathes of Palestine, Steve Mathes of Fayetteville and Tim Sitze, Glenn Ellison and Johnny Ellison, all of Forrest City; sisters, Cora Lee Evans of Illinois, Theresa Michael and Lynda Kay Brizile, both of Forrest City; grandchildren Alyssa Trim and Austin Baldwin, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Kernodle Funeral Home from 1 to 2 p.m.
Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Forrest Park Cemetery in Forrest City.
The State of Arkansas Covid-19 directives state that face coverings are required for any indoor gatherings. Please always maintain social distancing. 
Kernodle Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 
Sign an online guestbook at www.kernodlefh.com

Published in Times-Herald from Nov. 20 to Nov. 27, 2020.
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
