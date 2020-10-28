1/1
Donald G. Atter
1947-2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Donald G. Atter, age 73, of Forrest City, died at his home on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, after a long illness.
Born Sept. 30, 1947, in Jacksonville, Fla., he was the son of George Atter and Rose Capo Atter. He was retired from Woodruff Electric where he worked as a dispatcher. He was Catholic.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia, of the home; two stepsons, Jeremy Todd and Kris Todd, both of the home; one brother, Samuel Atter and wife, Margaret, of Jacksonville, Fla.; one sister, Mary Jo Thompson of Jacksonville, Fla., and one grandson, Austin, of Forrest City.
No services are planned.
Morgan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-Herald from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved