Mr. Donald G. Atter, age 73, of Forrest City, died at his home on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, after a long illness.

Born Sept. 30, 1947, in Jacksonville, Fla., he was the son of George Atter and Rose Capo Atter. He was retired from Woodruff Electric where he worked as a dispatcher. He was Catholic.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia, of the home; two stepsons, Jeremy Todd and Kris Todd, both of the home; one brother, Samuel Atter and wife, Margaret, of Jacksonville, Fla.; one sister, Mary Jo Thompson of Jacksonville, Fla., and one grandson, Austin, of Forrest City.

No services are planned.

Morgan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

