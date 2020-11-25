Donna Wright, 73, of Forrest City, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at St. Bernards Hospital. She was born Jan. 6, 1947, in Carmel, Calif., to Lemule Lee and Wilda Nell (Gray) Seats. Donna was a beautician for over 50 years. She was a member of the 1st Church of Nazarene and loved painting, crochet, and most of all, her kids and grandkids.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Larry Wright; a brother, Randal Robinson and a sister, Barbara West.
Those left behind to cherish Donna's memory include her two sons, Randy (Lorrie) Wright and Ryan Wright; two daughters, Rebecca Wright and Randi Wright; nine grandchildren, six great grandchildren and two sisters, Martha Gerber and Donna Ashcraft.
A memorial service will be 1 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at the 1st Church of Nazarene in Jonesboro with Sarah Scott officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home of Jonesboro.
We are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines. Attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering and observe social distancing.
