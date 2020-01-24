|
|
Mrs. Dorothy Juanita Dearrington Wade, age 85, of Wynne, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at the CrossRidge Hospital in Wynne. She had been in the hospital for the past four days.
Mrs. Wade was born April 3, 1934, in St. Francis County, the daughter of Lawrence Dearrington and Verena Leslie Dearrington. She lived in the Forrest City and Wynne areas most of her life, was an assistant manager for Bond's Lucky Foods, and was a member of the Landmark Missionary Baptist Church.
Mrs. Wade married Vernon Olen Wade in 1956, and he preceded her in death in 1981. She was also preceded in death in 2002 by a son, Thomas Wade.
She is survived by four sons, Roger Lee and wife, Lynn, and Stacy Dye and wife, Julie, all of Heber Springs, Steve Dye and wife, Janet, and Vernon Wade and wife, Alice, all of Wynne; one daughter, Patsy Johnson and husband, Keith, of Umpire; three stepsons, Jerry Wade and Gary Wade, both of Forrest City, and Donald Wade of Little Rock; one stepdaughter, Sharon Robinson of Marion, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Mrs. Wade will begin at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Stevens Funeral Home and continue until the time of the graveside service at 2 p.m., at Forrest Park Cemetery in Forrest City, under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home.
Log on to stevensfuneralhome.net for the online registry.
Published in Times-Herald on Jan. 24, 2020