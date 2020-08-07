1/1
Edith W. Hughes
1917 - 2020
Edith W. Hughes, age 102, formerly of Caldwell, died Thursday, August 6, 2020, at the St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee.
Mrs. Hughes was born December 30, 1917, in Caldwell, and was the daughter of Abraham Martin Whitmer and Lucinda Jane Lewis Whitmer. She was a retired sales clerk for the Collins Fabric Store and was a member of the Caldwell First Baptist Church.
Mrs. Hughes married Jessie Elsworth Hughes in 1938, and he preceded her in death in 1988.
She is survived by two daughters; Patricia Jones Wesley and husband, Howard, of Sheridan, Illinois and Norma Jean Lindsey and husband, Jim, of Bartlett, Tennessee, three grandchildren; Karole A. Kurtz, Sheri Lindsey Bell, and Traci Lindsey Adams and husband, Brett, five great-grandchildren; Elizabeth A. Bell, Courtney Kurtz, Eric Kurtz, Sarah Bell, and Lauren Adams, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, at 1 p.m.
Immediately after visitation, services for Mrs. Hughes will begin at 2 p.m., with burial in Hughes Cemetery.
Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may log on to stevensfuneralhome.net for the online registry.

Published in Times-Herald from Aug. 7 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stevens Funeral Home
220 N Washington St
Forrest City, AR 72335
(870) 633-5400
