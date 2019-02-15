Mr. Edward Anthony Jones, age 70, died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis after a short illness.

Born Sept. 3, 1948, he was the son of John Cecil Jones and Geneva Annette Parker Jones. Mr. Jones was self-employed as a pool and fence contractor. He attended the United Methodist Church.

Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Eric Jones.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Jones of the home; one daughter, Ashley (Michael) Hennessey of Forrest City; one sister, Kathy Clark of Forrest City and two grandchildren, Liam and Lillian Hennessey.

Anthony loved to deer and duck hunt. He was always up for a good fishing trip with family and friends. Every year, he and his family would spend Labor Day weekend on the "Little Red" trout fishing, and nothing was more relaxing to him. Anthony and his family owned and operated a peach orchard that started out as a part-time job, but, later realized it was more than that. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved his grandchildren, Liam and Lillian, and was looking forward to taking them on a fishing trip to help them enjoy the great outdoors.

Visitation for Mr. Jones will be this evening, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Morgan Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Morgan Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dixon Platt officiating. Burial will follow at Lindsey Cemetery, under the direction of Morgan Funeral Home. Published in Times-Herald on Feb. 16, 2019