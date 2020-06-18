Edward Dewaine Sparks II was born Oct. 4, 1998, in Forrest City to Edward D. Sparks Sr. and Joann Humphrey Sparks-Daniels.

Edward confessed a hope in Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and was baptized at the Greater Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Bishop Connie L. Moore. He was a faithful member of the Insite Ministry after-school program at the church for many years. He served faithfully as a member of the church.

Edward was employed at Sonic Drive-In at the time of his death.

Edward was graduate of Forrest City High School, Class of 2018. In January, he attended Experience Academy in Johnson City, Tenn., under the direction of Coach Patrick T. Grayson and Coach Ra Lovingsworth where he played the game he loved: basketball. He was to return there this fall to play pro-team basketball.

Edward was preceded in death by Phillip A. Daniels, who was like a father to him and raised him as his own, and his grandmother, Mrs. Vernice Sparks Williams.

He departed this life on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Forrest City Medical Center in Forrest City.

Edward leaves behind to cherish his memories his parents, Edward D. Sparks Sr. and Joann Humphrey Sparks-Daniels; a sister, Lakitha S. Humphrey; two brothers, Syris M. Humphrey and Dallas C. Sparks; two nephews, Tomardirck M. Humphrey and Jason J. Moore Jr.; a niece, Jaslyn J. Moore; his grandmother, Ms. Carrie L. Smith and hosts of aunts, uncles, cousins, The Greater Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church Family, and lots and lots of friends.

Visitation will be Friday, June 19, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Miles Mortuary.

An outdoor funeral service for Edward Sparks II, 21, of Forrest City will be Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 10 a.m., on the campus of the Larry S. Bryant Multipurpose Center with Bishop C.L. Moore delivering the eulogy.

Miles Mortuary of Forrest City is in charge of arrangements.

