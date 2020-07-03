1/1
Edwene (Stevens) McCollum
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edwene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edwene Stevens McCollum, a lifelong resident of Forrest City, died peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020.
Edwene was born to Walter Edwin Stevens and Sara Rauscher Stevens on Aug. 28, 1938.
She attended the University of Arkansas, where she served as president of Psi Chapter of Chi Omega fraternity and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. She graduated in 1960 and that same year married Trent Bonner McCollum, who survives her.
She is also survived by a daughter, Weston McCollum Lewey and husband, Kevin, of Forrest City, and one grandchild, Sara Cate Moery, of Little Rock and husband, Robert.
She was preceded in death by two children, an infant daughter, Susan McCollum, and a son, Trent Bonner McCollum Jr., in 1986.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Stevens Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church, 402 Dillard, Forrest City, AR 72335 or to Forrest City Area Humane Society, FCAHS, P.O. Box 2091, Forrest City, AR 72336.
Visit the online registry at stevensfuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-Herald from Jul. 3 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stevens Funeral Home
220 N Washington St
Forrest City, AR 72335
(870) 633-5400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved