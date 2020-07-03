Edwene Stevens McCollum, a lifelong resident of Forrest City, died peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020.
Edwene was born to Walter Edwin Stevens and Sara Rauscher Stevens on Aug. 28, 1938.
She attended the University of Arkansas, where she served as president of Psi Chapter of Chi Omega fraternity and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. She graduated in 1960 and that same year married Trent Bonner McCollum, who survives her.
She is also survived by a daughter, Weston McCollum Lewey and husband, Kevin, of Forrest City, and one grandchild, Sara Cate Moery, of Little Rock and husband, Robert.
She was preceded in death by two children, an infant daughter, Susan McCollum, and a son, Trent Bonner McCollum Jr., in 1986.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Stevens Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church, 402 Dillard, Forrest City, AR 72335 or to Forrest City Area Humane Society, FCAHS, P.O. Box 2091, Forrest City, AR 72336.
