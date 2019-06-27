Elbert Carr, Jr., age 88, transitioned on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at his home in Forrest City.

He was born Aug. 5, 1930, in Memphis, to the late Elbert Carr and the late Josie Carr.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Rowena Whitby, and one son, Sylvester Carr.

Mr. Carr accepted Christ at the age of 11. In 1949, he joined the United States Army. During his time in the military, he received the following honors: Korean Service Medal, National Defense Medal, Korea for Service in Defense of the Principles of the Charter of the United Nations and the Purple Heart. He served in the 24th Infantry, 8th Army, during the Korean War.

Upon his return to Arkansas, he worked as a plumber and became a licensed master plumber with a career that spanned over 44 years.

He was married to the late Jolene Carr of Forrest City, and to this union seven children were born. He pastored several churches in St. Francis County. In 1989, he founded and pastored Widener Community Baptist Church where he served faithfully for 30 years. In 2012, he married Linda Gates of Moro.

Elbert Carr is survived by his wife, Linda Carr; one brother, Archie Carr of Los Angeles, Calif.; sons, Odell Carr and Eric Carr, both of El Dorado, Albert Carr of Carrollton, Texas and Reginald Carr of Memphis; daughters, Bobbie Carr of Cedar Hill, Texas, Jackie Carr of DeSoto, Texas and Everne Carr of Dallas, Texas. He is also survived by the children of Linda Carr, Stephen Perry of Phoenix, Ariz., Michael Perry of McKinney, Texas and Stephanie Perry and Tina Perry, both of Milwaukee, Wisc.

Visitation will be Friday, June 28, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Widener Community Baptist Church in Widener.

Services for Pastor Carr will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the Larry S. Bryant Multi-Purpose Center, 2510 S. Washington, in Forrest City.

Kincaid Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements. Published in Times-Herald on June 27, 2019