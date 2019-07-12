Ellen Edmondson was born Oct. 2, 1940, in Palestine, the daughter of Jewel Dean Good. She died at her home in Forrest City on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. In between those dates, she lived a full, happy and productive life.

Ellen and Don Edmondson married on May 19, 1974. Don survives her, along with two daughters, Sharon Melissa Midgett (Missy) and Jennifer Kay Edmondson; two grandchildren, Dalton Midgett and Morgan Midgett, and one great-grandchild, Maverick Kemp. She is also survived by her sister, Polly Brown, and her brother, Brian Long.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Vivian Garrett.

Ellen was always Ellen and made no pretense otherwise. She was honest, straightforward and spoke her truth plainly and with conviction. She was utterly devoted to Don and her family through all. She could dress to the nines (and usually did) but would probably rather have been in the flower beds in her yard, where she was gardener extraordinaire. Ellen was a warm and welcoming hostess, a splendid cook, and an unflinching friend. She was thankful for her many blessings and bore her disappointments with grace. She recognized the worth of all people, and readily gave to help others. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Forrest City.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 10 a.m., with the services beginning at 11 a.m., at Stevens Funeral Home in Forrest City.

Memorials may be made to Patient's Choice Hospice, 4200 N. Washington, Suite 2, Forrest City, AR 72335, or to a .

