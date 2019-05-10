Home

Eunice Levitt


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eunice Levitt Obituary
Mrs. Eunice Levitt, age 81, of Bartlett, Tenn., passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Eunice is survived by her husband of 62 years, Arley Levitt; daughters, Arlene Favazza and husband Tim and Pam Sanders and husband Billy; grandchildren, Alex Favazza and wife Melanie, Amanda Stidham and husband David, Jordan Mitchell and wife Quinn, Bri Hickmon and husband Jordan, Carley Burrow and husband Wes, and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Quail Ridge Church of Christ from 5 to 7 this evening, Friday, May 10, 2019, in Bartlett.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Stevens Funeral Home and continue until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Salem Cemetery, under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home.
Visit the online registry at stevensfuneralhome.net.
Published in Times-Herald on May 10, 2019
