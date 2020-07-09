1/1
Ezzo "Jeek" Moore
1942 - 2020
Ezzo "Jeek" Moore was born on Nov. 7, 1942, in Forrest City, to the late James Moore and Genie Francis Lofton Moore. He was the second of three children born to this union. Both his mother and father and brothers, Theodis Woodard and Floydell Moore, preceded him in death.
Ezzo attended Shiloh Elementary and Mildred Jackson High School in Hughes. He attended Arkansas AM&N (now the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff) where he graduated with a B.S. in horticulture and minor in math. He furthered his studies at Arkansas State University at the math department. Ezzo started teaching math at J.M. Speck School in Frenchman's Bayou, Ark., from 1967 until its consolidation in 1971. He was employed with the United States Department of Agriculture under the Federal Housing Authority as a housing inspector where he retired after 25 years. After a brief retirement, he went back to work as a federal housing inspector in Little Rock.
Ezzo is survived by his brother, Willie J. (Christine) Moore; a very special long-time companion, Elizabeth McCullum; his daughter, Malaika Rogers of Killeen, Texas; his son, Ezell Moore of Chicago, Ill.; grandchildren, Desjour Flint of El Paso, Texas, Makayla Rogers and Makkai Rogers, both of Killen, Texas, Jeannie Josephine Lewis of Chicago; a sister-in-law, Joice T. Moore of Little Rock, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A graveside service for Mr. Ezzo Moore, 77, of Palestine will be Friday, July 10, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Casteel Cemetery where respect for current social distancing protocols will be kindly requested with Pastor Jesse Brown delivering the eulogy.
Miles J. Kimble Mortuary of Forrest City is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Times-Herald from Jul. 9 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Miles J. Kimble Mortuary & Cremation
1900 S Washington St
Forrest City, AR 72335
(870) 633-1914
