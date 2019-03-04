Mrs. Flora Etta Davis, age 89, of Forrest City, died Friday, March 1, 2019, at the Crestpark Nursing Home in Wynne. She had been in poor health for the past two years.

Mrs. Davis was born Aug. 22, 1929, in Lamar, and was the daughter of James Alvin Clayborn and Effie Jane Cowell Clayborn. She lived in Forrest City most of her life, retired from General Industries, and was a member of the Good Hope Baptist Church.

Mrs. Davis married James Edward Davis in 1948, and he preceded her in death in 2007. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Earl Davis and Wayne Davis.

She is survived by one son, David 'Turkey' Davis, and wife, Julia, of Forrest City; two daughters, Janie Brawner, and husband, Danny, of Wynne, and Renee Ricker, and husband, Dan, of Forrest City; two daughters-in-law; Penny Davis of Conway and Barbara Davis of Alma; several nephews, one being James Crain of Forrest City, and one niece, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Visitation began at 1 this afternoon, Monday, March 4, 2019, and continued until the time of the service at 2 p.m., at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Forrest Park Cemetery.

Published in Times-Herald on Mar. 5, 2019