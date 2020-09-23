1/1
Flora L. Patterson
1937 - 2020
Mother Flora L. Patterson was born in Parkin on Dec. 9, 1937, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Eddie (Rosie) Patterson Sr.
She confessed a hope in Christ at an early age. Mother Flora departed this life on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
One sister and two brothers preceded her in death, Bettye J. Patterson, Eddie Patterson Jr. and the Honorable Mayor Willie J. Patterson.
After graduating from the Central High School, Flora moved to St. Louis, Mo., where she was employed for several years at the Missouri State Hospital. She retired years later and moved back home to be with her family and rejoined at her home church, Shady Grove MBC #1, under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Charles E. Patterson until God called her home.
Mother Flora leaves to cherish her precious memories one son, Vance Edward (Denise) Patterson of Lenexa, Kan.; four brothers, John (Dorothy) Patterson of Newport, Roosevelt (Levearn) Patterson of Dolton, Ill., Rev. Columbus Patterson of West Memphis and Rev. Dr. Charles E. (Elizabeth) Patterson of Olive Branch, Miss.; five sisters, Annie Patterson of Forrest City, Melba Patterson of Parkin, Ora (Eddie) Dorris of Memphis, Mary D. (Johnnie) Williams of Parkin and Diane (Jerry) Turner of Marion; four grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; two lifelong friends and co-worker, Dorothy Patterson and Virginia Boyd, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the Shady Grove M.B. Church, 85 W. Front St., Parkin. The funeral service will begin at noon at the church.
Services are under the direction of Smith Brothers Funeral Home of Olive Branch, Miss.

Published in Times-Herald from Sep. 23 to Sep. 30, 2020.
