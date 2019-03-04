Florida M. Matthews, Forrest City, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at the Forrest City Medical Center.

Mrs. Matthews was the daughter of Leroy and Ethel Taylor, who both preceded her in death.

She dedicated her life to Christ at an early age and was a member of Day Temple Church of God in Christ. Well-known in her community for her giving and entrepreneurial spirit, Mrs. Matthews was one of the first in the Arkansas Delta region to start a beauty supply and cosmetics business where she served several loyal customers. In the late 1970s, Mrs. Matthews began her career at Sanyo Manufacturing from where she retired in the early 2000s.

She was married to her late husband, Ruben Milton Matthews, for many years, with whom she had 10 beautiful children.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Ruben C. Matthews and Vernon L. Matthews; one grandson, Sentedias Matthews and five siblings.

She is survived by seven siblings, Delories (Roy) Brittenum of Little Rock, Geneva Murphy of Forrest City, AJ (Lasonja) Taylor of Sarasota, Fla., Doris (Jimmy) Weaver of Marion, Leon (Martha) Taylor of Corsicana, Texas, Linda Taylor of Tampa, Fla., and Pennroy Patton of Chicago; eight children, Deborah Matthews of Little Rock, Kenneth (Patrice) Matthews of Edmond, Okla., Gwen (Maurice) Cannon of Cordova, Tenn., Andra (Ruth Ann) Matthews of Memphis, Jacquelyn Antoinette Belt, Shejuana (Mr. Youlandia) Matthews-Ray and Veronica Matthews, all of Forrest City and Angela Matthews of Atlanta, Ga.; grandsons, Nakia Taylor, Antonio London, Andra Matthews II, James Langford, Isaiah Matthews, Derrick Brown and Nicholas Matthews; granddaughters, Samantha Matthews, Simone Matthews, Crystal Davenport, Kandy Matthews, Brittany Matthews, Quinisha Matthews, Shacarol Matthews and Taylor Wills and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation for Mrs. Florida Matthews will be Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 4:30 to 7 p.m., at Kincaid Funeral Services, 2615 S. Washington in Forrest City, where gifts and flowers are to be sent.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Salem Missionary Baptist Church, 105 Haven St., in Forrest City. Burial will follow at Paradise Gardens in Edmondson.

"Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his faithful servants" -Psalm 116:15 Published in Times-Herald on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary