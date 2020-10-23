1/
Frank J. Shurtz
Frank J. Shurtz, 83, of Colt, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Jonesboro.
He was born March 18, 1937, in Franklin County, Ill., the youngest son of Frank Hanes and Elnora "Revelle" Shurtz. He married Judy Cunningham in 1982 and shared 37 years together.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Hilda Walker and Eleanor Painter and a brother, Wayne Shurtz.
Frank was a man of many experiences throughout his life and was always telling stories of those experiences. Frank enlisted with the Navy and served four years. At the end of his tour of duty, he re-enlisted with the Air Force, serving another four years. Mr. Shurtz was a pipefitter by trade, working out of Union Local 798 in Tulsa, Okla., working all over this country. Frank loved his family and made it a point to stay in touch with all his cousins, nieces and nephews.
Frank is survived by his wife Judy, of the home; a daughter, Jawn Jewell Warren; a son, Frank Wilson, and many nieces and nephews.
Burial will take place at a later date.
The family requests memorial be made to Children's Homes, Inc., 5515 Walcott Road, Paragould, AR 72450.
Cross County Cremations & Funeral Service was honored to handle arrangements for the Shurtz family.

Published in Times-Herald from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30, 2020.
