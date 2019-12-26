|
Mrs. Frankie Malone, age 71, of Madison passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Crestpark Retirement Inn in Forrest City.
She was born Feb. 20, 1948, to the late Frankie Jackson and Jennie Mae Whittier- Jackson in Edmondson. She worked at Warwick Electronics, which later became Sanyo Manufacturing Co., for many years. She graduated Crowley's Ridge Vocational School as a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1989.
Survivors include two sons, Marty Malone of Jonesboro and Russell Malone of Madison; five brothers, Henry Jackson, Eddie Jackson, Herman Jackson, Kerry Jackson and Clinner Jackson, all of Heth; four sisters, Patricia Jameson, Lorece Hill and Deborah Jackson, all of Heth and Doris Richardson of New Albany, N.Y.; six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; one uncle, James Whittier of Chicago, Ill., and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Friendship Baptist Church in Shell Lake from 5 to 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Friendship Baptist Church in Shell Lake with the Pastor James Peake officiating. Burial will follow at Jackson/Johnson Cemetery under the direction of New Eden Funeral Home.
New Eden Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Times-Herald on Dec. 27, 2019