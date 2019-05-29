Fredrick Dale Gallagher, age 62, of Forrest City, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the Forrest City Medical Center in Forrest City. He had been in the poor health for the past several months.

Gallagher was born October 25, 1956, and lived in Forrest City most of his life. He was a licensed electrician and a member of the Eternal Life Ministries Spiritual Growth Center Church in Crow Creek.

He is survived by Yvonne Latham Davis of Crow Creek and Andrew Latham of Forrest City and several other family members and friends.

Services for Mr. Gallagher will be held at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 11:00 A.M., Friday, with burial in Forrest Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, 10:00 A.M., until the time of the service. Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.