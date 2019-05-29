Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stevens Funeral Home
220 N Washington St
Forrest City, AR 72335
(870) 633-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for Fredrick Gallagher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fredrick Dale Gallagher


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Fredrick Dale Gallagher Obituary
Fredrick Dale Gallagher, age 62, of Forrest City, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the Forrest City Medical Center in Forrest City. He had been in the poor health for the past several months.
Gallagher was born October 25, 1956, and lived in Forrest City most of his life. He was a licensed electrician and a member of the Eternal Life Ministries Spiritual Growth Center Church in Crow Creek.
He is survived by Yvonne Latham Davis of Crow Creek and Andrew Latham of Forrest City and several other family members and friends.
Services for Mr. Gallagher will be held at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 11:00 A.M., Friday, with burial in Forrest Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, 10:00 A.M., until the time of the service. Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may log on to stevensfuneralhome.net for the online registry.
Published in Times-Herald on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now